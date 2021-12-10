DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $43,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $313.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.22.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

