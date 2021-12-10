DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $34.23 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

NYSE LOW opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $260.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

