DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $35.86 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $35,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

