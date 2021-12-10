DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $230.35 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

