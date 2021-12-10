DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $44,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.