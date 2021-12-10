DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $52,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $110.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

