DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,598 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

NYSE RSG opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

