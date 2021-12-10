DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 59,642 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.62 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

