DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,677 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap were worth $31,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,024,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP opened at $52.36 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

