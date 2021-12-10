DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,805 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $47,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

BNS stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

