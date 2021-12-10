DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,412 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

