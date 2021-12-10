DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 2,705.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,141 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UiPath were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,102 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATH stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

