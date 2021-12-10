Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Lifted to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

DWVYF stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

