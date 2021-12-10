Destination Wealth Management Buys 21,717 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $15,185,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.66 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

