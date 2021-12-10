Destination Wealth Management Buys 4,104 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,353. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

