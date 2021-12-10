Destination Wealth Management Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $181.69. 191,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,235,872. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

