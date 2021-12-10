Destination Wealth Management Purchases 17,216 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. iShares US Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 6.69% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $52,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

