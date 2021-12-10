Destination Wealth Management Purchases 21,996 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $33,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after purchasing an additional 848,810 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,283,000.

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $65.77. 282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,525. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

