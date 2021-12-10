Destination Wealth Management Sells 799 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.64. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

