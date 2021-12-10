Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG remained flat at $$6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 497,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,804. The company has a market capitalization of $432.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Destination XL Group news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,739 shares of company stock worth $1,790,457. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

