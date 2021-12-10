Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.