Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $224.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.36.

SWK stock opened at $193.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.54. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

