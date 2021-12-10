Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $482.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $472.00 to $482.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.04.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $524.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

