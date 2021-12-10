Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $60.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

