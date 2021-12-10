Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MIDU opened at $65.18 on Friday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.