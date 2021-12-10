Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.81. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 1,330 shares traded.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $659.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 178,864 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

