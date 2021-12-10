Dividend and Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
OTCMKTS:DNIF opened at $14.45 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
