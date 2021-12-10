Dividend and Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:DNIF)

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:DNIF opened at $14.45 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

