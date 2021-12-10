Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.36.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO stock opened at C$84.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.34. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$47.22 and a 52 week high of C$117.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.