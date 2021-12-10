DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading 7.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $150.11 and last traded at $148.87. 182,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,120,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

Specifically, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

