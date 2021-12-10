DOGGY (DOGGY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.01 or 0.99918547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,387,556 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

