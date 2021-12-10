Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.900-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.08 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $222.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,003. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.17.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.