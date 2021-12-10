Don-key (DON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Don-key has traded down 59.7% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,943,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

