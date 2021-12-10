Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.570-$2.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

DCI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 4,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,574. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

