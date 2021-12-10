Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

