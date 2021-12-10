Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.60. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 78,591 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover Motorsports by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

