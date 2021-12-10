Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.22

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 404.04 ($5.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 107.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 423.31. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 521.60 ($6.92).
In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($21,164.30).
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
