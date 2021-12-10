Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.22

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 404.04 ($5.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 107.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 423.31. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 521.60 ($6.92).

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £15,960 ($21,164.30).

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.37) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

