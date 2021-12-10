Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $466.30

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.30 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 592.50 ($7.86). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.80), with a volume of 892,486 shares changing hands.

DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.62) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.63) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 584.33 ($7.75).

The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 536.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 466.30.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

