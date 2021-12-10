DT Midstream, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

NYSE DTM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 261,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

