Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DCT stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.15 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

