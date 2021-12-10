DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

