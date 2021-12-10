DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

