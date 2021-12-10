DX (Group)’s (DX) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:DX opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £146.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. DX has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.81.

In related news, insider Lloyd Dunn bought 529,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($126,460.92).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

