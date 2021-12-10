Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

