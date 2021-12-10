Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

TSE:DND opened at C$45.06 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$35.51 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

