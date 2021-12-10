Dynamic (DYN) Reaches One Day Volume of $223.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $223.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,886.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.50 or 0.08316492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.00318574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.72 or 0.00939123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078199 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.00406356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00279985 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

