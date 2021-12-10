Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.50

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 155668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

