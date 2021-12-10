eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

