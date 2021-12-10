Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 43% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Edgeless has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00208469 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

