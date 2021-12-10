Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Head to Head Review

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Eisai has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eisai and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 1 1 0 2.50 DeNA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 9.00% 8.50% 5.68% DeNA 21.20% 13.01% 9.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eisai and DeNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.09 billion 2.92 $395.92 million $2.02 29.72 DeNA $1.29 billion 1.46 $240.92 million $2.29 6.70

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eisai beats DeNA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp. The EC segment provides e-commerce services such as Mobaoku. The Sports segment handles Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohma DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders. The Automotive segment manages transportation applications such as MOV, Anyca, SOMPO DE NORU, Easy Ride, and Robot Shuttle. The Healthcare segment deals with digital healthcare services such as DeNa Healthcare, MYCODE, kencom, and Aruite Otoku. The New Businesses and Others segment includes products such as Strategic Investment Office and Delight Ventures. The company was founded by Tomoko Namba and Masayuki Watanabe on March 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

