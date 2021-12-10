Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $156.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of ESTC opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.18. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,292 shares of company stock valued at $42,739,291 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at $22,721,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at $40,376,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

